Person reportedly stabbed in Fleetwood

Someone was reportedly stabbed in Fleetwood early Thursday morning.
Police were on scene in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway around 12:15 a.m.
Though police have yet to confirm a stabbing took place, a Black Press freelancer at the scene said a man was found with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with “undetermined injuries.”
“It appears that the incident may have taken place in an apartment located above a commercial block of businesses,” the freelancer noted.
The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about the incident.
More to come…