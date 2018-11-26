Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday (Nov. 25). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Police investigating after 36-year-old man stabbed at Surrey house party

Surrey RCMP say a 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody

Surrey RCMP say a 36-year-old man was stabbed at a house party in Surrey Sunday night.

Police were on scene around 8 p.m., in the 11100-block of 132nd Street, blocking the road as they investigated.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Monday morning, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said the “investigation is still ongoing at this time.”

Police did not comment on what may have led the the stabbing.

 

Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday (Nov. 25). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday (Nov. 25). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Previous story
Province launches Vancouver’s first urgent primary care centre

Just Posted

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

Police investigating after 36-year-old man stabbed at Surrey house party

Surrey RCMP say a 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ missing teen girl

Irene Dan, 13, was last seen in the 17600-block of 104th Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday evening

PHOTOS: Christmas on the Peninsula celebrated in White Rock

Event featured market, crafts, parade

White Rock will not remove second Empress tree at Memorial Park

City hired independent arborist to draft plan to save tree

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

5 to start your day

River otter snacks on expensive koi at Vancouver Chinese garden, heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast and more

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Most Read