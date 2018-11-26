Police investigating after 36-year-old man stabbed at Surrey house party

Surrey RCMP say a 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody

Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday (Nov. 25). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP say a 36-year-old man was stabbed at a house party in Surrey Sunday night.

Police were on scene around 8 p.m., in the 11100-block of 132nd Street, blocking the road as they investigated.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Monday morning, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said the “investigation is still ongoing at this time.”

Police did not comment on what may have led the the stabbing.

Surrey RCMP on scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday (Nov. 25). (Photo: Shane Mackichan)