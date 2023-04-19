Homeless man found in Maple Ridge may have been murdered: IHIT

IHIT says Randy Semotiuk’s body was found near Golden Ears Bridge on Monday

Semotiuk

Semotiuk

Police have released the identity of an unhoused man from Maple Ridge who was found dead on Monday, April 17 near the Golden Ears Bridge in Pitt Meadows.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim is 31-year old Randy Semotiuk of Maple Ridge.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP had been advised by a community partner that Semotiuk had not been seen for several days. As this was deemed uncharacteristic, the Ridge Meadows RCMP, who knew the individual, made patrols in an attempt to locate him. Sadly, at approximately noon, police found the man deceased in the 19800-block of Lougheed Highway, in Pitt Meadows. He was in a wooded area west of Golden Ears Bridge, near the south entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

Injuries observed by the members led them to believe the man was the victim of a homicide, and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

“We are at the onset of this investigation,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Investigators will remain in the area canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence throughout the week, as we work to build a timeline of events that led to Mr. Semotiuk’s untimely death.”

READ ALSO: City of Pitt Meadows votes not to become a funding partner in underpass project

IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is the second person found deceased in Maple Ridge so far this year. Surinderjit Singh, 55, of Maple Ridge was found on 122nd Avenue on March 4.

READ ALSO: Police name man found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITMaple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire leaves Cloverdale home badly damaged
Next story
VIDEO: Early morning blaze guts Surrey townhouse units

Just Posted

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)
Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery

A Surrey fire fighter holds one of the saved puppies in Port Kells on April 19, 2023. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)
Surrey fire crew saves seven puppies from fire

Daniel Shum (left) and J.K. Park chat at CTK Bio’s new facility in Cloverdale. Park (CEO) and Shum (COO) moved the company from Port Coquitlam to Cloverdale last year and recently held their official grand opening April 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale company on cutting edge of biodegradable plastics industry

Surrey firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday morning (April 19) at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Early morning blaze guts Surrey townhouse units

Pop-up banner image