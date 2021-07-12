Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Person experiencing homelessness struck intentionally by motorist in Nanaimo

Incident happened Saturday, July 10, on Victoria Avenue

RCMP believe a person experiencing homelessness was intentionally struck by a motorist last night in Nanaimo’s Wellington area.

The incident happened Saturday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m. at Victoria Avenue near 102nd Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Police say a male victim was pushing a shopping cart along Victoria Road when a black car with several occupants slowed and stopped.

“The victim and those in the vehicle exchanged words and then the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly sped up and drove over the man, knocking him to the ground,” noted the release. “Witnesses said one of the occupants got out of the car and discharged pepper spray at the victim as he lay on the ground.”

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics transported the 45-year-old patient to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious injuries, and the area was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

“This incident is extremely troubling as it appears from all accounts, the victim was targeted for being a marginalized person. Our priority is to find out who is responsible and to ensure this does not happen again,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

No licence plate of the suspect vehicle was noted and witnesses said only that it was a small black car, possibly a GM.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-25532.

READ ALSO: Homicide investigation brings RCMP divers to waters off Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Man arrested after stealing items, waving knife at store employee in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Happy Feet program gathers donated shoes for Nanaimo’s less fortunate


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP

Previous story
Tk’emlúps to release new findings on unmarked graves at former B.C. residential school
Next story
Surrey dial-a-dope drug trafficker gets house arrest

Just Posted

Surrey's Central City Breakers (in blue) in action during the 2019 Toyota National Championships final game, played in St. Johns. CCB won the game and the Challenge Trophy. (File photo: Trevor Wragg).
Canada Soccer cancels 2021 club nationals, including two Surrey-hosted tournaments

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received over 100 recent scam complaints linked to COVID-19, in an April 2, 2020 story. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Surrey RCMP offer tips to protect against fraud

Members of the White Rock Tritons enjoy a team dinner on the road – the first for the group since 2019 – during a Vancouver Island road trip last weekend. (White Rock Tritons photo)
White Rock Tritons earn split during first Vancouver Island road trip since 2019

Police arrest suspect after North Delta stabbing. (File photo)
Two people stabbed in North Delta, suspect arrested