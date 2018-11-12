Air ambulance called to scene after report of shots fired in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department is reporting that they are investigating a call of shots fired this afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads in west Abbotsford.
The reports came in at around 3:30 p.m., and an air ambulance was called to the scene.
Police say the area – located west of Mt. Lehman Road and south of Fraser Highway – is closed to traffic at this time.
Police say they will release more information when it is available.
More to come …
