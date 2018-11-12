Emergency crews and a heavy police presence are on the scene of a reported shooting Monday afternoon at Ross and Simpson roads in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Air ambulance called to scene after report of shots fired in Abbotsford

Incident Monday afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads

The Abbotsford Police Department is reporting that they are investigating a call of shots fired this afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads in west Abbotsford.

The reports came in at around 3:30 p.m., and an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Police say the area – located west of Mt. Lehman Road and south of Fraser Highway – is closed to traffic at this time.

Police say they will release more information when it is available.

More to come …

 

