People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
B.C. Budget: Transition to controversial autism funding model to cost $172M

Just Posted

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s next court date on public michief charge set for March 8

Approximately 3,000 BC Hydro customers are affected by a power outage this morning (Feb. 22, 2022). (bchydro.com screenshot)
Power restored after tree takes out wires in South Surrey/White Rock

TEASER PHOTO
‘Still a bit surreal’: Olympic bronze for White Rock bobsledder Sommer, home after ‘whirlwind’ 48 hours

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta Police Department named one of B.C.s top employers