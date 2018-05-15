The open house is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Clayton Hall. (surrey.ca)

People First Surrey to seek public input at Cloverdale open house

New slate is seeking input on platform for upcoming civic election

People First Surrey is inviting public input into its campaign platform at an upcoming open house in Cloverdale.

People First Surrey is one of three slates challenging the Surrey First slate in the upcoming fall civic election. Proudly Surrey and Surrey Community Alliance have also announced their intentions to run.

“We are looking for people participation in refining our campaign platform via [these] open houses,” said Rajesh Jayaprakash, member of People First Surrey.

The slate’s current 16-point platform is outlined on their website, peoplefirstsurrey.ca.

“This is a good opportunity for people to come and talk to us in person and give feedback or ask questions,” said Jayaprakash.

“These are not town halls where we talk about our policies,” he clarified, “but rather our opportunity to listen to the public feedback.”

The open house is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Clayton Hall (18513 70 Ave).


