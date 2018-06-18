People First Surrey to hold rapid transit ‘discussion panel’

The party, which intends to challenge the reigning Surrey First, opposes LRT

One of the parties challenging Surrey First in the fall election is organizing a panel discussion on rapid transit.

“There are differing views, people protests and surveys with varying verdicts on LRT Vs Skytrain for Surrey already. So this is an opportunity for people to hear views from both sides, ask questions and understand their options,” Rajesh Jayaprakash of People First Surrey said in an email.

The party is pro SkyTrain and opposes LRT, according to the platform laid out on its website, peoplefirstsurrey.ca.

“People First Surrey’s open houses are not town halls but rather listening events,” said Jayaprakash. “These are good opportunities for people to come and talk to the People First team in person and give feedback on the 16-point campaign platform. These include solutions for key issues in Surrey like transportation, crime, housing affordability, loss of green spaces, etc.”

The event is scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on June 23 in the Guildford Library meeting room, at 15105 105 Ave.

Jayaprakash said the upcoming event is being held in partnership with Indo-American Press Club and will be jointly moderated by Cloverdale toastmasters.

