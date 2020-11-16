(File photo)

(File photo)

‘People could die’: Locke urges Surrey to use civic sites for emergency winter shelter

Guerra says city is ‘looking at all the options’ and ‘we’re not going to let our citizens freeze outside’

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke said it’s “frightening” that the city has no extreme weather shelter sites open, more than two weeks into the official start of the program that provides temporary places for homeless individuals to sleep during dire weather.

“It’s going to be a problem and if the weather continues, and it looks like it is, we are going to be really challenged,” Locke said Monday, a week after the co-ordinator of the provincially funded Extreme Weather Response (EWR) program begged Surrey city council for helping finding facilities.

“I am talking constantly to city staff to open public facilities. Some we aren’t using anyways – so let’s use some of them,” Locke added. “When the weather turns bad, if we don’t have a plan, people could die. We have to open up city facilities if we don’t find others.”

This is the first year in recent memory that no sites have yet to open at this point in the EWR season, a provincially funded program that officially runs from Nov. 1 to March 31. A few years ago, there were 200 spaces available between various sites in Surrey, but that dwindled to just over 80 last year, and this year just 24 spaces have been secured across a few sites – but are not yet ready to open for various reasons.

The beds, often mats on the floor of a building, open “to provide additional temporary emergency shelter spaces during periods of extreme winter weather which threaten the health and safety of individuals experiencing homelessness,” according to BC Housing.

READ ALSO: Strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tomorrow morning

Locke told the Now-Leader that one of the challenges in securing spaces commercially and via community organizations is that BC Housing, which funds the program, doesn’t pay the rental component of the temporary operations.

“That presents a different level of challenge. If we could get money to pay for space, that would be helpful,” she said, adding that the city should be communicating with BC Housing about the prospect of them paying rental costs. “If we were able to say to church facilities, or community groups, there is wear and tear on your building, there is a financial component to this, that would be helpful. If we’re going into commercial spaces, that would be helpful.”

Alternatively, Locke said the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society could potentially fund those costs.

“That’s within their mandate,” she said of SHHS, which she chaired prior to it being brought in-house at city hall this past summer.

Mayor Doug McCallum appointed Councillor Laurie Guerra to chair the SHHS at that time.

On Monday afternoon, Guerra told the Now-Leader she had just concluded meetings with senior city staff in regard to the matter and said “we’re looking at all the options.”

Discussions, she said, have included the prospect of everything from using city-owned property such as the old Newton Rona site along King George Boulevard, to using unutilized space inside the former North Surrey rec centre, to issuing grant money from SHHS to help pay for anything needed.

“The board at Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society would be willing to have a quick emergency meeting to do that,” said Guerra. “Whatever it’s going to take. We’re looking at churches as well. It’s very complex because of the virus. We have to be social distancing, we can’t have churches opening their doors that are already closed due to COVID.”

Guerra said while city council doesn’t agree on everything, “when it comes to dealing with our vulnerable populations we are unanimous.”

“We’re not going to let our citizens freeze outside,” Guerra stressed. “We will do whatever it takes to not let that happen.”

Locke and Guerra’s comments come one week after Jonquil Hallgate, co-ordinator of Surrey’s Extreme Weather Response operations, pleaded with council for help.

“I guess one of our asks, would be please, please, could mayor and council and members of city staff look at what kinds of spaces might be available,” Hallgate said to council on Monday, Nov. 9.

“We have beaten down doors and paths and hit up every faith community. We’ve gone to landlords with empty storefronts, we’ve reached out to anybody and everybody that we possibly could. Part of it is not lots of people are interested in helping to serve our friends, the other piece of it is because of COVID, everyone has restrictions themselves.”

She added: “I really am begging for you guys to see if you can help us mobilize a few spaces that we can open very quickly.”

SEE MORE: ‘I really am begging’: Extreme weather shelter co-ordinator asks Surrey for help

READ ALSO: Homeless people in Surrey face ‘shocking and scary’ scenario this winter, Oct. 19, 2020

In response to her delegation to council on Nov. 9, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum replied that he has written a letter to the province on behalf of council regarding the problem.

“We’re working on it as we speak today,” said the mayor at the time. “We understand the problem and we’re working on it as we speak.”

As of Monday (Nov. 16), Hallgate told the Now-Leader that no site was ready to open in Surrey under the Emergency Weather Response program.

Extreme weather alerts were called on 99 nights between October 29, 2019 and March 25, 2020.

In January of this year, Hallgate told the Now-Leader that Surrey EWR sites were “all over capacity” because they weren’t turning anyone away due to a cold snap.

In Surrey, the beds are called to open if temperatures are at or below 0 degrees Celsius, if there if significant snow or rain, or significant windstorms that “may present danger to persons living in wooded areas and/or makeshift shelters.” Wind, rain and snow weather alerts can also launch an opening.

-Files from Lauren Collins


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey mayor, councillor, a canyon apart on proposed tax hike
Next story
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Just Posted

Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

Hamper program serves seniors and families across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank recently added a massive tented area stretched up and between two shipping canisters in order to continue to serve people outside during the winter. The need for the food bank continues to increase, says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Crazy’ increase in demand for food bank in Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank serves people in Langley, Delta, Surrey, White Rock

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is based in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog looks into injury complaint after Surrey RCMP arrest

Man was under arrest for assault, there was a struggle and he was taken into custody

Image from video of the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign. (Youtube.com)
Surrey-area HAVAN members collect Coats For Kids, plus toys, money and more

Homebuilders association’s 25th annual campaign ends Dec. 12

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village has grown exponentially. (Google Street View Image)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

Company confirms 23 residents, 16 staff infected as of Nov. 15

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)
Chilliwack-Hope community award program faces backlash for honouring controversial school trustee

MP Mark Strahl says the only criteria for the award was a nomination from the community

Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.
Middle school in Abbotsford closed due to COVID-19

All staff and students from Abbotsford Christian School required to self-isolate

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read