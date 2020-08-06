Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News
Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News

A tactical evacuation has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to immediate danger to life safety stemming from a wildfire burning near Penticton.

The evacuation is in effect for homes on Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Sage Mesa Drive, Solana Crescent and Verano Place.

All evacuees are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 199 Ellis St., Penticton.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan, the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital
Next story
Six-foot blood python missing in downtown Chilliwack

Just Posted

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Illegal suite a concern for Cloverdale man

Despite a City-issued stop-work order, construction continues

B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital

Services expected to include treatment, supportive care, research, education, innovative technologies

Politicians want Surrey’s Civic Distinction Awards done ‘virtually,’ not postponed

City staff recommended they be put off to the fall of 2021 because of the pandemic

Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Health authority says exposure dates are July 31 to Aug. 2

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

2016 kidnapping, extortion by Hells Angels member related to Hope cannabis grow ops

Various Hope area grow ops connected to distribution network in Edmonton, court documents detail

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

Building at Mission summer camp destroyed in fire, RCMP say arson suspected

Khalsa Centre summer camp was closed due to COVID-19, 17 staff were present on site

Drinking in two city parks to be allowed by Chilliwack council

Crossing and Vedder Park both designated for pilot project that encourages responsible drinking

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

Six-foot blood python missing in downtown Chilliwack

Owner is worried and reports the snake ‘more loving and gentle than a lil’ kitten’

Most Read