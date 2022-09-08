A City of Surrey billboard pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following news of the 96-year-old U.K. monarch’s death on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)

Peninsula politicians offer condolences on the passing of the Queen

Local leaders comment on the legacy of the late monarch

White Rock and Surrey political leaders expressed their condolences – and their admiration for Queen Elizabeth II within minutes of news of the monarch’s passing being relayed locally on Thursday morning (Sept. 8).

En route to Ottawa, South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay tweeted and posted a statement on social media accounts.

“Today the world has lost a great leader,” she wrote.

“It’s with sadness that I share the passing of our beloved and long-serving Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s Head of State.

“We’ll forever remember her dedication and steadfast work over the 70 years of her reign. God Save the Queen.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford also expressed his sadness at the news of the Queen’s passing.

“For my entire life I have known the Queen (to be) an absolute inspiration and a true leader,” he told Peace Arch News.

“You just have to look at what she did in her lifetime,” he said noting her service started when she was part of the war effort during the Second World War, and did not falter when she became Queen in 1952, or when she took on her role as leader of the Commonwealth.

“Our nation was served better because of her.”

“I think it’s a blow to the Commonwealth, especially,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker told PAN.

While noting that not everybody agrees with the institution of monarchy, he said the Queen was respected for the grace with which she conducted her role.

“She has been a steady hand on the tiller,” he said. “She was consistent – and you knew she was going to be there, at times, like now, when we need stability.

“That’s true of her even in the last few days, when she insisted on being involved in the transition to Britain’s new prime minister,” he said.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum also issued a statement Thursday morning.

“It is with heavy heart to hear the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“Her Majesty has been a constant and steadying presence of our Commonwealth. On behalf of the people of Surrey, we extend deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”


Royal family

 

Queen Elizabeth II greets crowds in New Westminster during her 1971 visit to mark the 100th anniversary of B.C. joining Canada. Frank Bucholtz took the photo on a Kodak Instamatic camera. (Frank Bucholtz photo)

