Pellet gun prompts police response in North Delta

This photo of the pellet gun carried by a man on Westview Drive was released by the DPD to show how it could have been mistaken for a real gun. (Delta Police Department photo)

A man carrying a pellet gun was the cause of a large police presence on Westview Drive in North Delta on Monday, Aug. 27.

According to a Facebook post put out by the Delta Police Department, officers received a report of a man carrying a gun on Westview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening. A large number of officers responded to the call, and a constable soon spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect and had what appeared to be a rifle slung over his shoulder.

The man was taken into custody without incident and police later determined the rifle was actually a pellet gun.

“These are very stressful incidents for the public, and for the police officers who are responding, not knowing whether the weapon they may be facing is real, or could be used against them or others,” the post reads. “To be clear – It is not safe or appropriate to walk around with imitation weapons in public places, and anyone who does this could face criminal charges.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter