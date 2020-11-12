Pedestrian struck Remembrance Day afternoon in Clayton

The person injured after being struck near the Surrey/Langley boundary

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when hit at the intersection of 192nd Street and 68th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

“The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

The police were called to the incident just after 4 p.m. and blocked off the area for the investigation.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages. Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video,” Honeyman said.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

