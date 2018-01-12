RCMP officers take handcuffs off a man Friday morning, near the scene of where a pedestrian was struck earlier. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

One person detained, then released at scene

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in South Surrey this morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 3000-block of 192 Street shortly before 5 a.m.

Police have not commented on the man’s age or condition.

Just before 8 a.m., officers at the scene put a man wearing a hoodie – who had been attempting to walk across 32 Avenue northbound – in handcuffs. Ten minutes later, however, they walked him across 32 Avenue, uncuffed him, and he left the scene.

Police have not said why the man was detained.

All traffic is being diverted from 192 Street between 32 and 28 Avenues, and police request the public avoid the area “until further notice,” according to a news release sent about 6 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

The incident was the second in Surrey in less than 12 hours. Just before 6 p.m., a pedestrian was hit at 190 Street and 72 Avenue.

See also: Pedestrian struck by Jeep Compass in Surrey

A witness at the scene said it appeared the victim suffered serious injuries.

Police are investigating.

More to come…

 

Emergency crews on the scene along 192 Street, just south of 32 Avenue, Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck. (Nick Greenizan photo)

