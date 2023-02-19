Pedestrian struck by van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance after an early Sunday morning accident in Cloverdale left a man in critical condition.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 19), Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 168 Street.

A Dodge van was travelling eastbound on 64 Avenue, at the intersection of 168 Street, when it struck a male pedestrian, according to an RCMP release.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The driver of the Dodge van remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.

The area of 168 Street and 64 Avenue was closed down until shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning as police investigated.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 64 Avenue and 168 Street, between 12:55 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number #2023-27476.

People can also make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)
