UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in uptown White Rock

Collision occurred July 3 at North Bluff Road and Johnston Road

Emergency crews on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in White Rock Friday afternoon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in uptown White Rock.

Police issued a tweet about the “serious collision” just after 3 p.m. Friday (July 3).

Serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at North Bluff Rd & Johnston St. Expect closures/delays. — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) July 3, 2020

A news release issued at 4:15 p.m. confirmed the victim did not survive.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road.

Police did not release any further information about the pedestrian. Witnesses report the victim was a female.

Investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and police say the intersection is expected to remain closed until approximately 6 p.m.



