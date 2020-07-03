UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in uptown White Rock

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in uptown White Rock.
Police issued a tweet about the “serious collision” just after 3 p.m. Friday (July 3).
Serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at North Bluff Rd & Johnston St. Expect closures/delays.
A news release issued at 4:15 p.m. confirmed the victim did not survive.
The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road.
Police did not release any further information about the pedestrian. Witnesses report the victim was a female.
Investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and police say the intersection is expected to remain closed until approximately 6 p.m.
