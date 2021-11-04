This is the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on the highway in Abbotsford in under a month. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Collision shuts down eastbound lanes between Abbotsford and Chilliwack for 7 hours

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Wednesday night (Nov. 3).

Emergency services were called at about 7:45 p.m. to the scene between Whatcom Road and the No. 3 Road exit and found a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes, according to Abbotsford Police.

“Sadly, the pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries. AbbyPD is currently confirming the identity of the deceased and have no further details,” said a police press release.

“The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is cooperating with this investigation.”

The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed for seven hours, reopening just after 3 a.m.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, Abbotsford Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are all taking part in the investigation.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from anyone who might have been travelling on the highway near the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

This is the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on the highway in Abbotsford in under a month.

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by semi-truck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

