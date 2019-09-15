(Black Press Media files)

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Surrey

Investigators were asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision in Surrey.

They say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of 152 Street and 56 Avenue.

No information about the deceased was immediately released, and there was no indication from police whether any charges were pending.

Investigators were asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP.

They were also seeking any available dash-cam video.

ALSO READ: Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

The Canadian Press

Most Read