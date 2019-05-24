Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey traffic crash

A 54-year-old man was hit by a car early Thursday evening while crossing Highway 10 at 152nd Street

Map highlights the intersection of a serious pedestrian crash in Surrey on May 23. (Photo: Google Maps)

A 54-year-old man is in hospital with “serious life-altering injuries” after he was hit by a car early Thursday evening while crossing Highway 10 at 152nd Street.

This was at about 5:30 p.m. and police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video footage to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said a silver Audi Q5 driven by a 36-year-old woman struck the pedestrian. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Sturko said.

“Early indications are that the pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side in the crosswalk against the walking direction signals,” she said. “Speed nor impairment are considered factors in the collision.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

