Map highlights the intersection of a serious pedestrian crash in Surrey on May 23. (Photo: Google Maps)

Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey traffic crash

A 54-year-old man was hit by a car early Thursday evening while crossing Highway 10 at 152nd Street

A 54-year-old man is in hospital with “serious life-altering injuries” after he was hit by a car early Thursday evening while crossing Highway 10 at 152nd Street.

This was at about 5:30 p.m. and police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video footage to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said a silver Audi Q5 driven by a 36-year-old woman struck the pedestrian. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Sturko said.

“Early indications are that the pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side in the crosswalk against the walking direction signals,” she said. “Speed nor impairment are considered factors in the collision.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say body found after fire at Whalley homeless camp

Just Posted

BC Hydro replacing hundreds of old power poles in Surrey

More than 10 per cent of BC Hydro poles are at least 50 years old

Last-second kick gives Mariners a Fraser Valley rugby win

Earl Marriott senior boys side defeats Abbotsford’s Yale Lions 24-22 in championship tilt

WATCH: $76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in Surrey and Delta

Portion of funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl and Serpentine sea dams

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say body found after fire at Whalley homeless camp

Police say the body was found inside a shed after firefighters extinguished a blaze

Survey finds SkyTrain extension has 85 per cent support in Surrey, Langley

TransLink says there has been record-level response in public engagement about the project

BREAKING: Court says B.C. can’t restrict oil shipments in key case for Trans Mountain

A five-judge Appeal Court panel agreed unanimously that B.C.’s proposed legislation was not constitutional

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

RCMP probe hit-and-run of Richmond senior

The man, who is in his mid-70s, was walking with his wife when he was allegedly struck

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

Vancouver man in serious condition after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

The man, 40, remains in hospital after a Thursday collision. Police believe speed was a factor

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Most Read