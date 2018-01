Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car at approximately 7 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital after he was reportedly struck by a car Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A pedestrian was reportedly struck near the 75 Avenue and 122A Street intersection Friday evening.

Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to the scene after a westbound car reportedly hit a man who was in a marked crosswalk at approximately 7 p.m.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital.

The driver remained on scene, it was raining at the time of the collision.

More to come…