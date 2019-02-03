Pedestrian reportedly struck in Delta

One person sent to hospital

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Delta. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Delta Sunday morning.

A Toyota Rav 4 appeared to have struck a pedestrian near the Scott Road and 75A Avenue intersection at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The victim’s shoes, an umbrella and a water bottle were strewn in the intersection.

Photographer Shane MacKichan, who attended the scene for Black Press Media, said it appears that the pedestrian was hit in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection.

BC Emergency Health Services transported one man to hospital.

