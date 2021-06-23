A pedestrian was reportedly hit following a two-vehicle crash in near 138th Street and 74th Avenue Newton Tuesday evening (June 22). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Pedestrian, 71, has ‘serious’ injuries after two-vehicle crash in Surrey

It happened near 138th Street and 74th Avenue Tuesday evening

A 71-year-old pedestrian was hit following a two-vehicle crash in Newton Tuesday evening (June 22).

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said the pedestrian, a woman, has “serious” injuries, but they’re “non-life-threatening.” She added the woman was taken to hospital.

While the crash is still under investigation, Munn said “impairment does not appear to be a factor.”

She said the call came in at 5:21 p.m. for the crash near 138th Street and 74th Avenue.

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said a Ford Transit van and an Audi Q5 SUV collided and then one of the vehicles “struck a pedestrian before running over an electrical kiosk.”

Initially, there was a “significant” power outage in the area due to the crash, he said.

The freelancer added roads were closed in all four directions for hours while police investigated and repairs took place.


A pedestrian was reportedly hit following a two-vehicle crash in near 138th Street and 74th Avenue Newton Tuesday evening (June 22). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
