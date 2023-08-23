The male pedestrian was attempting to cross Highway 17 between intersections when he was hit by a pickup truck. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Pedestrian killed while trying to cross Highway 17 in Surrey

Police say man was hit by truck in 10300 block of Highway 17 Tuesday afternoon

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 22) after being hit by a truck in 10300 block of Highway 17 in Whalley.

Police say the vehicle, a Ford pickup, was travelling west on Highway 17 around 4 p.m. when the man tried to cross the highway between intersections.

“The vehicle struck the pedestrian causing catastrophic injury,” Staff Sgt Tyner Gilles stated in a news release Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, police say.

Police ask anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the crash to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


Surrey

