A pedestrian was killed Friday evening, in a collision in the 10200-block of Highway 17. (File photo)

Pedestrian killed on Surrey’s Highway 17

Police say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Feb. 26

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead following a collision Wednesday evening involving a pedestrian.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m., in the 10200-block of Highway 17.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle involved was co-operative, police say.

No further information regarding the pedestrian was shared.

Highway 17 was closed to traffic between Nordel Way and Tannery Road for “several” hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-30155.

Most Read