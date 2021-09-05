Pedestrian killed in Surrey early Saturday morning

Incident happened at 5:52 a.m. on 96 Avenue

An eastbound Toyota Camry collided with a pedestrian at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 13400-block of 96 Avenue. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A pedestrian was killed in Surrey Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

In a news release issued Saturday, Surrey RCMP said the pedestrian was stuck on 96 Avenue between 134A Street and King George Boulevard at 5:52 a.m.

A witness on scene told Peace Arch News that it appears a Toyota Camry collided with a pedestrian who was pushing a stroller with his belongings, including cans, bottles and other items.

“EHS and Surrey Fire attended scene and unfortunately the unidentified male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

“The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been deployed to the scene to conduct a full investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision are asked to call RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

An eastbound Toyota Camry collided with a pedestrian at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 13400-block of 96 Avenue. (Shane MacKichan photos)