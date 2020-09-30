Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Highway 17 in Surrey

Police want to talk to witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam video

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses to an early morning crash that killed a pedestrian this morning on Highway 17 in Surrey.

Police say the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the intersection at Bridgeview Drive. at about 6:20 a.m. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with the police.

Police say the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have taken conduct of the investigation and are expected to be in the area for several hours. The area is currently closed to traffic.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy17 – Vehicle incident at the intersection of Bridgeview Dr in #SurreyBC. The highway is closed in both directions. Emergency crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Detour in effect. More info here: https://t.co/Z2KP5lx1kr pic.twitter.com/BL9lQC0RK2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 30, 2020

The highway is closed in both directions, with an eastbound detour at Old Yale Road and a westbound detour at 104th Avenue.

This was the first of two serious crashes in Surrey Wednesday morning. About 45 minutes later, a crash sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries in Whalley. Surrey RMCP it happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 132nd Street. Police say a motorcyle crashed with a car that had four people inside. They were cleared at the scene.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dash cam video that may show how the vehicle was driving prior to the crash. If you have information about either crash, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous call 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

