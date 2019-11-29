Pedestrian killed in Delta marks third fatal Lower Mainland crash in three days

Delta Police confirm a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Ladner Thursday night

Delta Police on scene at a fatal pedestrian crash in Ladner on Thursday, Nov. 28. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Delta Police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash in Ladner Thursday evening.

It is the third pedestrian fatality in the region in as many days.

First, an 88-year-old woman was killed in a Burnaby crash Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Beresford Street.

Then on Thursday morning, a woman was struck and killed crossing the street around 5 a.m. in Abbotsford.

See also: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

The latest fatal crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 near Ladner Trunk Road and Harvest Drive.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene reports that a taxi collided with the pedestrian.

Delta Police closed the area to investigate.

According to the freelancer, the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Police say they will provide an update later today.

More to come.

Unfortunately we are confirming there was a fatality involving a pedestrian at the collision at Ladner Trunk and Harvest Drive today in Ladner. The intersection remains closed at this time. Further update tomorrow. — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) November 29, 2019



