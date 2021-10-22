Pedestrian killed in collision on River Road in Delta

A 60-year-old Vancouver woman was struck while crossing in the 7400-block of River Road Oct. 22

A 60-year-old Vancouver woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing in the 7400-block of River Road on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services photo)

Delta police are investigating a fatal collision on River Road Friday morning (Oct. 22).

According to a DPD press release, a 60-year-old woman from Vancouver was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing River Road in the 7400 block. Police were notified of the collision at 6:52 a.m.

Emergency Health Services were called to the scene, but unfortunately the woman did not survive. Her family has since been notified of her death.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the DPD’s traffic services team and collision reconstructionist, and police anticipate River Road will remain closed between 72nd Street and 80th Street for a number of hours. Drivers are thanked for their consideration and patience.

While police say they are unable to speak to any “contributing causes” at this time, they note that it was dark and the roads were wet at the time of the collision, and that with dark and inclement weather there are increased risks for pedestrians.

Yesterday, ICBC and DPD volunteers were handing out pedestrian high-visibility reflectors in Ladner. The free reflectors are now available in each of the Delta Community Police Offices, including in North Delta (11906 80th Ave.).

“In addition to advising pedestrians to take precautions such as wearing high-visibility or reflective clothing, and to make eye contact with drivers, we also ask drivers to use extra care and look twice for pedestrians, particularly at intersections,” Leykauf said, noting nearly half of all crashes with pedestrians happen between October and January.



