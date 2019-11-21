Surrey RCMP responded to a collision near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street. (Black Press Media files)

Pedestrian injured after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

A pedestrian sustained what police believe are life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a train on the Surrey-Langley border Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street around 7:20 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

Officers say the investigation into the incident is in the early stages, and are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
