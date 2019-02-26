Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by dump truck in Delta

Police say 56th Street between 14th and 16th avenues has been shut down while they investigate

Delta Police are investigating after a man was struck by a tandem dump truck earlier today (Feb. 26) near 16th Avenue and 56th Street in Tsawwassen.

In a press release, police say the driver of the truck remained on scene, and that 56th Street has been shut down between 14th and 16th Avenues.

“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with what appear to be serious injuries,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.”



