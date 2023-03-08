Snow removal signs and snow piled in the street are shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Snow removal signs and snow piled in the street are shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Pedestrian in Fort St. John, B.C., killed by snow clearing equipment

Bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has died in northeastern British Columbia after being hit by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing.

The pedestrian was on a street in a business area of Fort St. John when he was hit Monday.

A statement from RCMP says bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam video taken in the area on Monday between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.

The City of Fort St. John initially said one of its vehicles was involved, but issued an update a short time later saying any link had not been confirmed by police.

The RCMP statement says an investigation continues and any witnesses should contact the BC Highway Patrol in Fort St. John.

—With files from 100.1 MooseFM

RELATED: Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

Alberta snow

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadly snowmobile accident inspires Williams Lake widow to call for better ramp safety
Next story
Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

Just Posted

Volunteers packing food hampers at the Muslim Food Bank in Surrey on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Muslim Food Bank in Surrey seeing more clients as Ramadan nears

Surrey’s Legion Veteran Village. (Submitted photo)
Legion BC/Yukon Command donates $1M to Surrey veterans village’s research foundation

Gary Donald Johnston. (File photo)
Surrey murderer who stabbed man during burglary dies in prison

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill to help physicians to seek more information when considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

Pop-up banner image