Pedestrian in critical condition after Surrey crash: RCMP

Collision happened on 143 Street, between 103 and 103A avenues

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) near 143 Street and 103 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash Monday.

A pedestrian was hit on 143 Street, between 103 and 103A Avenues, according to a release from Sgt. Sam Sanghera. It happened around 8 p.m.

Sanghera said the pedestrian was taken to hospital, and the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

There was a road closure on 143 Street as police investigated.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, a Dodge Caravan collided with the pedestrian. There was “significant damage” to the van’s windshield.

He added there are no sidewalks on that black and the speed limit is 40 km/h.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Last week, Surrey RCMP shared tips for pedestrians and drivers after two crashes, including one fatal, that involved pedestrians.

