Pedestrian hit in Whalley, Surrey RCMP say

Police called at 108 Avenue and 140 Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP say the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street is closed in all directions following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police were called the area at 5:39 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 14) after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the pedestrian had “significant injuries” and was taken to hospital. The driver, she added, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators from the Surrey RCMP Criminal Investigation Team are currently on scene, and the intersection is shut down in all directions until further notice.

Police are now looking for any dash-cam footage or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


