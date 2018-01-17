A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car in a marked crosswalk in Newton on Wednesday morning. Police say the driver had the right of way. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Newton

A teenage pedestrian was struck down by a car, in a marked crosswalk, in Newton this morning.

A teenage pedestrian was struck down by a car in a marked crosswalk in Newton this Wednesday morning.

It happened at 140th Street and 80th Avenue at 6:15 a.m. The 17-year-old girl landed on the car’s windshield before she was thrown onto the roadway.

“She had relatively minor injuries,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann told the Now-Leader. He said it appears the victim “stepped in front of a car.

“The car was coming through and had the right of way,” Schumann said.

READ ALSO: Three serious pedestrian crashes — one fatal — in Surrey so far in 2018

READ ALSO: Get real on the road, Surrey

A freelance photographer was on scene and said the victim was knocked unconscious, but regained consciousness when she was being transported to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Meantime, police closed 140th Street between 80B Avenue and 79B Avenue to traffic.

The integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was at the scene of the crash.

This is Surrey’s fourth noted pedestrian-related crash so far in 2018.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
KPU campuses go smoke-free starting Jan. 21 – and that includes vaping
Next story
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Just Posted

VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Newton

A teenage pedestrian was struck down by a car, in a marked crosswalk, in Newton this morning.

Trial begins for man charged with 2010 murder of Mandy Johnson

Langley single mom was fatally shot while in vehicle in Abbotsford

SkyTrain for Surrey wants LRT pulled from Mayors’ Council plan

Mayor Linda Hepner rejects any notion that the project can wait

White Rock to renew BNSF lease

Agreement with railway, entering its last five year renewal option, will expire in 2023

Garage sale brings out some unusual characters such as Langley’s Holly Zonneveld

A gaggle of comedic individuals unite in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest production.

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VIDEO: Nurse’s experience treating Rohingya refugees heart-wrenching

Kalisse Barwich spent three weeks working inside 24-bed Rohingya care unit in Bangladesh

Packed house gives Giants extra boost

Largest crowd at Langley Events Centre since opening night last season

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

5 to start your day

BC Liberals staffer in court for ethnic vote scandal, friends mourn boy killed in Vancouver and more

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Most Read