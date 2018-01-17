VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Newton

A teenage pedestrian was struck down by a car, in a marked crosswalk, in Newton this morning.

A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car in a marked crosswalk in Newton on Wednesday morning. Police say the driver had the right of way. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

A teenage pedestrian was struck down by a car in a marked crosswalk in Newton this Wednesday morning.

It happened at 140th Street and 80th Avenue at 6:15 a.m. The 17-year-old girl landed on the car’s windshield before she was thrown onto the roadway.

“She had relatively minor injuries,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann told the Now-Leader. He said it appears the victim “stepped in front of a car.

“The car was coming through and had the right of way,” Schumann said.

A freelance photographer was on scene and said the victim was knocked unconscious, but regained consciousness when she was being transported to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Meantime, police closed 140th Street between 80B Avenue and 79B Avenue to traffic.

The integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was at the scene of the crash.

This is Surrey’s fourth noted pedestrian-related crash so far in 2018.



