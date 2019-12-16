Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 188 Street in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say woman hit by a car at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16

Emergency crews attend an accident scene Dec. 16 in which a pedestrian was hit by a car. Police closed off the intersection of 188 Street and 56b Ave. to investigate. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

One person has been hit by a car in Cloverdale.

Police say a woman was crossing the street at the intersection of 188 Street and 56b Ave. at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when she was hit by a car.

“She was taken to hospital and is in serious condition,” said constable Richard Wright, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP.

“We are waiting to talk to relatives before we release any further details about the woman,” Wright told the Cloverdale Reporter. He said after they contact the family, they may release more information, such as her age or name.

A pedestrian was struck by a car this morning at the intersection of 188th Street and 56b Ave. in Cloverdale. Police have closed off 188 between Highway 10 and 57 Ave. pic.twitter.com/978beRod2b — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) December 16, 2019

Police have closed 188 Street between Highway 10 and 57 Ave. to investigate.

Wright said the intersection and immediate area will remain closed until police finish investigating, which could be several hours.

Wright also said the driver of the vehicle remained at the accident and was cooperating with the RCMP.

Wright is asking anyone who may have information about the accident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

