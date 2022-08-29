Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

A pedestrian is in hospital with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Newton on Sunday evening (Aug. 28).

It happened in the 7500-block of 140 Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP say the pedestrian was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when hit by the vehicle. “The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision and additional witnesses remained on scene,” police said Monday morning.

A Black Press Media freelance on the scene said it was a female pedestrian struck by a northbound SUV.

Streets in the area were closed to traffic during the investigation by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service unit (ICARS).

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area and has dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
