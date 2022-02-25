Pedestrian hit by car in Cloverdale

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Cloverdale Feb. 24 and Mounties are now appealing to the public for information from any eyewitnesses. (Photo: Black Press Media file)

A car collided with a pedestrian in Cloverdale Feb. 24.

A Toyota Corolla was driving west on 64th Avenue when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing 64th, just past the intersection at 168th Street.

“The subsequent collision resulted in the pedestrian suffering from serious life threatening injuries,” S/Sgt. Jag Saran, Surrey RCMP Watch Commander, said in a press release.

Saran said Mounties are now asking for the public’s assistance and hoping that anyone who may have witnessed the incident will contact police.

The man, a 23-year-old, was crossing the road at about 5:30 p.m. He suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

“The driver of the Toyota corolla remained at scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Saran said both alcohol and speed have already been ruled out as reasons that may have lead to the collision.

Saran asked that anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 64th Avenue and 168th Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-27981. Witnesses can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca, if they wish to remain anonymous.



