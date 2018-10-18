(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver

Police said in a statement that the man was crossing mid-block near Ross Street on SE Marine Drive just after 6 a.m

A Vancouver man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police said in a statement that the man was crossing mid-block near Ross Street on SE Marine Drive just after 6 a.m.

Several citizens provided the man with first aid until paramedics arrived, police said, but he later died in hospital.

The driver, a 43-year-old Vancouver man, his wife and small child were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.

“He is cooperating with investigators,” police said.

This is Vancouver’s fifth pedestrian fatality this year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

