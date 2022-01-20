RCMP badge (file photo)

RCMP badge (file photo)

Pedestrian has ‘life threatening’ injuries after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say collision happened at intersection on 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has ‘life threatening’ injuries after a crash Wednesday (Jan. 19).

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a release from Surrey RCMP watch commander Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

McKinney said the pedestrian is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating.

Police are now asking for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

People can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. CDC updates COVID isolation time back up to 10 days for unvaccinated adults
Next story
B.C. up to 895 people in hospital with COVID-19 infections

Just Posted

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. The Rodeo Association announced late Jan. 19 that the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo has been cancelled. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

A protest of about 75 people gathered at Peace Arch Hospital Thursday to show the community’s frustration with a Fraser Health decision to temporarily close the maternity ward. The decision was reversed later Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Decision to close Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward reversed

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani and Supt. Duncan Pound socially distance as they explain what police are doing to curb gun violence in the Lower Mainland at a press conference in Surrey on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police discuss efforts to fight gun violence after yet another shooting in Surrey

Thomas Dawson Peacock
Surrey man pleads guilty to sexual interference in Abbotsford