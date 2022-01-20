Pedestrian has ‘life threatening’ injuries after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say collision happened at intersection on 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has ‘life threatening’ injuries after a crash Wednesday (Jan. 19).

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a release from Surrey RCMP watch commander Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

McKinney said the pedestrian is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating.

Police are now asking for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

People can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

