Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)

Pedestrian fatality in Surrey

Police are investigating at 183 Street and Highway 10

Surrey RCMP are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Cloverdale.

According to a news release issued just before 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 14), the police responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 8 p.m., at the intersection of 183 Street and Highway 10.

“The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased on the scene,” the release states.

No further information regarding the pedestrian – including age or gender – was shared.

The driver of the westbound vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is co-operating, the release adds.

Investigation is ongoing and police advise that Highway 10 will be closed between 180 and 184 Streets “for the next few hours.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

fatal collision

