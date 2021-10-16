RCMP. (File)

Pedestrian dies in Surrey crash

This is the second pedestrian-involved crash this week

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has died in a crash in Whalley Friday night (Oct. 15).

At 11:45 p.m., police were called to a collision that involved a pedestrian in the 12300-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

McKinney said the pedestrian didn’t survive their injuries, but the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators from the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to the scene.

Police are now seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage. People can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

This was the second pedestrian-involved crash in Surrey this week.

Police were called to the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street Thursday morning (Oct. 14) after a pedestrian was hit.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the pedestrian had “significant injuries” and was taken to hospital. The driver, she added, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

