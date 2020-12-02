Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 between Clearbrook and McCallum roads were closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian died in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning (Dec. 2) after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said emergency services were called at around 3 a.m. after the collision occurred in the westbound lanes between the Clearbrook Road and McCallum Road exits.

She said the male pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bird said the driver had called police, remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

“He did not sustain any injuries but was severely shaken,” Bird said.

She said the name of the deceased man is not being released.

The freeway was closed until 7:45 a.m.

Bird said the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and B.C. Coroners Service are continuing to investigate, but speed or impairment are not considered to be factors.

Any witnesses or those with CCTV or dash-cam footage who were travelling on or near Highway 1 between 2:45 and 3 a.m. are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

