Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cloverdale

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Cloverdale.

Police say the woman was hit by vehicle at the intersection of 192 Street and 80 Ave.

“Despite all attempts to revive the woman, she succumbed to her injuries,” constable Richard Wright, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP, wrote in a press release. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.”

The collision happened at about 2:15 p.m.

“Surrey Fire Services and B.C. Ambulance Service also responded.”

Wright said four intersections have been closed and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team will be working to gather evidence in the area.

The following intersections have been closed: 192nd Street at 82A Avenue; 192nd Street at 78th Avenue; 196th Street at 80th Avenue; and 188th Street at 80th Avenue.

Wright is again asking anyone who may have information about the accident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“Police are asking that drivers avoid the area during the evening rush hour.”

This is the second incident today in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The first one happened at 7:30 a.m.



