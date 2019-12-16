Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cloverdale

A second woman was struck by a car in Cloverdale today (Dec. 16). She died from her injuries. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
A second woman was struck by a car in Cloverdale today (Dec. 16). She died from her injuries. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
A second woman was struck by a car in Cloverdale today (Dec. 16). She died from her injuries. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
A second woman has been struck by a car in Cloverdale today (Dec. 16). The first pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to hospital (pictured), but the second collision was fatal. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Cloverdale.

Police say the woman was hit by vehicle at the intersection of 192 Street and 80 Ave.

“Despite all attempts to revive the woman, she succumbed to her injuries,” constable Richard Wright, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP, wrote in a press release. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.”

The collision happened at about 2:15 p.m.

“Surrey Fire Services and B.C. Ambulance Service also responded.”

Wright said four intersections have been closed and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team will be working to gather evidence in the area.

The following intersections have been closed: 192nd Street at 82A Avenue; 192nd Street at 78th Avenue; 196th Street at 80th Avenue; and 188th Street at 80th Avenue.

Wright is again asking anyone who may have information about the accident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“Police are asking that drivers avoid the area during the evening rush hour.”

This is the second incident today in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The first one happened at 7:30 a.m.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut
Next story
City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

Just Posted

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say woman hit by a car at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 16

‘Dream role’ of Clara for Surrey dancer in Goh Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Three Sergeant girls featured in the company’s 2019 production

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Holiday skates planned for White Rock

Series of themed family-friendly events planned for Christmas season

Salish Secondary toy drive brings in another 200 toys

Second annual event supports the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Injured Chilliwack woman awarded $219K from distracted driving crashes

Both incidents werecaused by young drivers handling their electronic devices

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Heart patient facing loss of home says depression may have saved his life

‘I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle’ sister of Langley City man says

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Most Read