Pedestrian dead after Surrey crash

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead after a crash in Newton Thursday (Dec. 16)

At 7:21 p.m., police “responded to a person lying on the ground” in the 8000-block of 144 Street, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Honeyman added that once officers arrived on scene, they determined a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

BC Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire Service were also called to the collision, but Honeyman said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, he said.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team, with the help of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, is investigating.

Police are now looking for witnesses. They can call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



