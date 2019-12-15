One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday. Shane MacKichan photo)

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey

Incident took place on 7100-block of Scott Road

One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release Dec. 14 saying that a man, “who was crossing the street mid intersection,” was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the 7100-block of Scott Road.

“The driver of the car remained on scene to assist with the investigation and was later transported to hospital with minor injuries,” the release states. “The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Police report that “at the onset,” speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, “investigators will be in a better position to once all the facts and evidence have been gathered and assessed.”

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police at 604-599-0502.

 

