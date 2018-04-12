Pedestrian believed to be in crosswalk when hit by truck in Surrey

(Black Press file photo)

SURREY — Police say a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Dodge Ram truck in Surrey this morning.

It happened at approximately 6:15 a.m., near the intersection of 160th Street and 96th Avenue.

“The pedestrian had minor injuries and was taken to hospital for examination,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and co-operated with police.”

See also: Three serious pedestrian crashes — one fatal — in Surrey so far in 2018 Jan. 11, 2018

The investigation is still ongoing but investigators believe the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when hit.

Last year, eight pedestrians were killed and 10 were seriously injured on Surrey’s streets.


