A staff member from Peace Portal Seniors Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release issued late Thursday afternoon (Sept. 24) by the Fraser Health Authority. (Google street view image)

Peace Portal Seniors Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Staff member currently in isolation at home, enhanced control measures in place

A staff member at Peace Portal Seniors Village has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued by Fraser Health Authority late Thursday afternoon (Sept. 24).

A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway, the release continues.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Peace Portal Seniors Village, located at 15441 16 Ave., is a long-term care facility in Surrey that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has implemented the following steps:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;

· Residents, families and staff are being notified;

· Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility.

This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks.

Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19


