US Consul General Brent Hardt salutes U.S. and Canadian first responders during a wreath-laying ceremony at Peace Arch State Park commemorating those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Park ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Scaled-down event held on 19th anniversary

Officials gathered in Peace Arch Park this morning to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

The gathering was scaled down due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but “stirring” nonetheless, said one attendee.

Following a Memorial Ride that ended at the park, a ceremony was held, including a salute to U.S. and Canadian first responders by U.S. Consul General Brent Hardt, and wreath-laying.

“It has been 19 years since that tragic event,” Hardt told attendees, according to a post shared on Twitter. “Canadians and Americans commemorate the lives lost and the courage of those that went in to save others.”

The death toll that 2001 day included individuals from 90 nations, 343 firefighters, 71 police officers and two dozen Canadians.


