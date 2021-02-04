The first printing of the Peace Arch News, on Feb. 10, 1976, listed a circulation of 13,000. File photo

The first printing of the Peace Arch News, on Feb. 10, 1976, listed a circulation of 13,000. File photo

Peace Arch News marks 45th anniversary

Paper made its debut in February of 1976

The Peace Arch News turns 45 years old this week.

The first edition of what was then known as the Peace Arch News and Consumers’ Guide hit the streets on Tuesday, Feb 10, 1976.

The brainchild of White Rock-based publisher Roy Jelly, the paper was launched with a modesty typical of its founder.

In a one-column item on the first front page he explained that while there had been many problems in getting a first edition to press, “it has been a thrilling experience in that so many of our friends have given us both moral support and real show of confidence by the advertisements that have been placed.

“It is difficult to explain exactly what we hope to achieve,” the soft-spoken, but often dryly witty, Jelly wrote in that first message to readers. “It is impossible to include all the news we would like and we are sure we can do better.”

Originally founded as a competitor for the venerable White Rock Sun, Jelly’s venture ultimately became the newspaper of record in the White Rock and South Surrey area and has continued as an award-winning community newspaper, becoming a member of the Black Press Media chain in 1997.

But all of that was a long way off when the paper first appeared, with a circulation of some 13,000 issues, selling for 15 cents per copy.

At that time it was a twice-a-month publication, with reporter Eileen Toumaala doubling as editor, Graham Evan McDonnell – who joined the team as full-time editor in September of 1976 – recalled.

In the earliest years the production manager was Chuck Clements, McDonnell said, with Marilyn Gillan as office manager and distribution handled by her teenage son Kevin.

The first few years of producing the paper were a seven-days-a-week scramble, McDonnell remembered.

His own multiple tasks included covering Surrey school board meetings and White Rock planning committee meetings, doing all of the photography, developing and printing, editing copy from Toumaala and freelancers Ann Risdon, Judith Doddington, Mary Gillis and Pat Kilt, and delivering pasted up pages to the printer – all the way to picking up the printed copies in a truck to drop off to the carriers.

“In March of 1977 I clocked 114 hours in one week, as I kept a time record according to the tasks I did,” McDonnell said.

But Jelly – who, McDonnell recalled, had borrowed $3,500 to start the paper – was willing to work long hours to make it a success, too, he added.

“Roy would put in about 60 hours a week, sometimes up to 80,” he said.

Previously a printer in Vancouver, Jelly had moved to White Rock with his wife Marje and daughters Diane and Eileen in 1962.

By the early 1970s he had become the advertising sales manager at the White Rock Sun, but decided to go into business for himself by the middle of the decade, partly in response to declining revenues and differences with the owners of that paper.

Although he retired from an active newspaper career in 1985, Jelly remained much involved in the community as a member of and bulletin editor for the White Rock Rotary Club, and as a founding member of the Peninsula Arts Foundation, until his passing in 2006.

Seen today, the front page of the first Peace Arch News offers a step back into far simpler, long pre-pandemic, times.

Big news for that edition was the construction of a bulk distribution Canada Post mail centre at 24 Avenue near the then-King George Highway.

A front page photo of the site showed that, at that time, it was still a largely rural, undeveloped area.

Set to be completed in August of 1976, the mail centre was described as a necessary replacement for the old White Rock post office in the federal building on the Marine Drive waterfront, which offered no more room for expansion.

Among other big news that week was the condition of ailing former White Rock mayor Harry Douglass, who had served from 1959 to 1969, said to be in a coma after a choking incident during a meal while visiting Scottsdale, Ariz.

Conflicts, both local and national, were also reported: White Rock city was arguing in B.C. Supreme Court that the White Rock Hotel, at Marine Drive and Dolphin Street, was operating in violation of a zoning bylaw, while then-Conservative MP Benno Friesen was presenting his case before the CRTC, opposing expenditure for a French language television station in B.C.

But the paper’s commitment to community and health was evident even then – it was also front page news that the White Rock branch of the Canadian Red Cross was holding its annual meeting, and welcoming new members.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historyNewsSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Accused driver in Surrey soccer teen’s traffic death on trial Monday

Just Posted

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
National Police Federation ‘raising concerns’ Surrey Police Service won’t be up for four years

It also says B.C. taxpayers will be “on the hook” for another $1.4 million to pay for OPCC to handle complaints against police

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused driver in Surrey soccer teen’s traffic death on trial Monday

Young woman accused of criminal negligence causing death in 2017 Cloverdale crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey art-rental program is getting overhauled, with eyes online

Clients include individuals and businesses looking to spruce up a home or office

Peace Arch News found and original publisher Roy Jelly with his wife, Marjorie. (File photo)
Peace Arch News marks 45th anniversary

Paper made its debut in February of 1976

Pixabay image
SBoT calls for widespread rapid testing, enhanced contact tracing to fight coronavirus

‘Though not perfect,’ CEO Anita Huberman notes, these ‘can be a key public health tool to mitigate COVID-19’

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read