Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to close for 3 months “or longer”: source

Peace Arch Hospital’s maternity ward is set to close for three months, according to multiple sources – including one with Fraser Health – who reached out to Peace Arch News Friday.

The reason, according to the Fraser Health executive, is due to a “failure to secure pediatric coverage” and could last longer than three months.

When contacted Friday morning, Fraser Health told PAN they would look into the request for further information. No information was provided by end of day Friday.

It’s not the first time the PAH maternity ward has shut its doors and been forced to divert expectant mothers to other nearby hospitals. Twice last summer, the hospital announced that the maternity department would close for shorter periods of time, with expectant mothers diverted to Langley Memorial Hospital.

In both those cases, the reason for closure was a result of “a temporary gap in pediatrician coverage.”

